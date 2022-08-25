ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

Metros sending the most people to Eugene

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19

A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
FLORENCE, OR
Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG

First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
ROSEBURG, OR
ODFW approves limited wild coho seasons on Alsea, Yaquina, Siletz rivers — and even Beaver Creek

It’s official — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved rules to allow a limited fishery for wild coho salmon on four streams in Lincoln County. Fishing for fall Chinook salmon in most coastal bays and rivers opened Aug. 1. Now, there will be an opportunity to keep one mid-coast Oregon coho, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
This used to be a major Albany canal

It’s a shame what has happened to one of Albany’s canals, the one that runs down Thurston Street from Seventh Avenue to the Willamette River. In the late 1800s, this canal was 10 or 12 feet wide and carried enough water to power the turbines of more than a dozen industries on the riverfront.
ALBANY, OR
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Thousands attend Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street

EUGENE, Ore.—It's a block party at Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street Market has made its return since 2019. Tracy Montes, events manager for Obie Companies, said they're all about community engagement, and what better way to bring everyone together than throwing a block party. "We really wanted to...
EUGENE, OR
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
EUGENE, OR
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
How Oregon transfers, former signees fared in Week 0

Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 0 of the 2022 season:. Trey Benson, RB Florida State: 11 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 win over Duquesne. Mycah Pittman, WR Florida State: 4 catches for 44 yards and a 7-yard punt return...
EUGENE, OR
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
VIDA, OR
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
LANE COUNTY, OR
ESCAPED HORSE CAUSES VEHICLE CRASH

A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a crash Saturday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:20 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FIRST HOMETOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL SEPTEMBER 10TH

The Roseburg Folklore Society is sponsoring a free music festival at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center outdoor stage on Saturday September 10th. Organizer Marnie Allbritten said the event will include six local music groups including: the Celtic Umpqua Jam, Winds of Umpqua flute circle, the Roseburg Concert Chorale, Oregon Bluegrass Association – Roseburg Chapter, Old Time Fiddlers, and an RFS Song Circle.
ROSEBURG, OR

