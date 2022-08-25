Read full article on original website
Related
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: Opening Day at the Maryland Renaissance Festival
Hear ye, hear ye: Today is the opening day for the 2022 Maryland Renaissance Festival! For more than forty-three seasons the Maryland Renaissance Festival has provided a unique outdoor entertainment experience to patrons from all over the world. The Festival features the same attractions that have made it a regional favorite for decades. Hypnotists, jousters, and magicians are just part of the entertainment lineup at this year’s festival, and there will be plenty of options for family members of all ages.
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: See Planes Overhead at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area Playground
The playground at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area near the airport in Glen Burnie is great fun—where airplanes fly just overhead. Also known as Friendship Park, the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area in Glen Burnie, has an airport playground offers a climbing structure and slides with the added bonus of planes rumbling overhead. It’s an exciting experience for kids and adults!
chesapeakefamily.com
Reserve an Unforgettable Late-Summer Getaway to Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina
It’s not too late to book an unforgettable late-summer getaway to Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina. Located on 342 acres lining the Choptank River tributary of Chesapeake Bay, the resort provides a world-class travel experience in the heart of the Eastern Shore. Ideal for families,...
Comments / 0