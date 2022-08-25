Hear ye, hear ye: Today is the opening day for the 2022 Maryland Renaissance Festival! For more than forty-three seasons the Maryland Renaissance Festival has provided a unique outdoor entertainment experience to patrons from all over the world. The Festival features the same attractions that have made it a regional favorite for decades. Hypnotists, jousters, and magicians are just part of the entertainment lineup at this year’s festival, and there will be plenty of options for family members of all ages.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO