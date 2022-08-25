Maryland Teen's Ice Cream Biz Honors Grandmother In Pretty Sweet Way

Lexi Suss and Grandma Jo. Photo Credit: lexishomemadeicecream Instagram

A Maryland teen is hoping to make a difference for those battling brain cancer in a super sweet way.

Lexi Suss, a Magruder High School student, knows her Grandma Jo would be proud of the $650 she's raised for the Brain Tumor Society so far, she tells NBC Washington.

Lexi's grandmother died of glioblastoma last January and, while she initially started her ice cream business for her own profits, she wanted to make a bigger impact. Every penny that Lexi earns through her business will go toward finding cures and research into brain cancer.

Lexi makes every batch in her parents' kitchen, and offers more than a dozen flavors including banana, cake batter, chocolate chip cookie dough, brookie dough and more.

She tells NBC Washington that her grandmother was her biggest supporter, and knows if she saw her progress, she'd be proud.

Fill out this form to order and here for more from NBC Washington.

