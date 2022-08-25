ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgpSV_0hV7OIDZ00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance.

Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she released a statement in the wake of the positive test.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.” said Lujan Grisham, “I encourage all New Mexicans who have yet to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 to do so – you can schedule shots at cv.nmhealth.org.”

The governor’s office noted that this is the first time she has tested positive for COVID-19 and previously tested negative on Wednesday. Those who qualified as ‘close contacts’ with the governor have been notified.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) –  The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area. The goal of these operations […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test#Politics State#Politics Governor#Covid 19#Santa Fe#New Mexicans#Cv Nmhealth Org
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cattle, droughts & high prices at the grocery store

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — By now…You’ve heard all about how the ongoing drought in the area is affecting beef prices at the grocery store, but there’s another aspect driving those high prices, shrinking cattle inventory. “One of the things that’s important for consumers and producers to recognize is where we are in the current cattle […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Extreme heat, drought & crop loss: area farmers facing low yields

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kelly Giles pays close attention to weather trends. “We run about a 3 year average calculation of rainfall,” said Giles, co-owner of Giles Angus Ranch, 1,200 cattle head operation in Canyon. Even though he’s not a meteorologist, forecasting weather is just as important to his operation. “As rainfall average starts to […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pantex gives 14 nonprofits more than $107,000 in grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of nonprofit organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle recently received a grant from Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Community Investment Fund, according to a news release. According to a news release, the fund, which is a partnership between CNS, the managing and operating contractor of the Pantex Plant and the Amarillo Area […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy