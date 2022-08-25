Kids and kids at heart can enjoy the family atmosphere and fun at Rusted Gate Creamery in Jenks. There, the treats are made from Ashby’s ice cream, an old school concoction made with 14% butterfat and low aeration. Open seven days a week from noon onward (closing time varies between 8-10 p.m. depending on the day), you’ll find every kind of treat you could imagine, including sundaes, malts, hot cocoa, vanilla chai, coffee, shakes, scoops, pints, Italian sodas and more. Flavors rotate and can include confections like peanut butter brownie, mint, cookie dough, amaretto cherry, banana pudding, Oreo, anniversary cake and the classics like strawberry, vanilla and chocolate. 101 W. Main Street, Jenks; rusticgatecreamery.com.

