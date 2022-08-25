Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okmag.com
Performances for Everyone
In Tulsa, September is jam-packed with shows for everyone. Visit Studio K for Tulsa Ballet’s first performance of the season – Creations in Studio K. Running Sept. 16-25, the showcase offers guests a glimpse into pieces created right here in Oklahoma. The Tulsa PAC also hosts a variety of events this month. First is the Viano Quartet, Sept. 17-18, presented by Chamber Music Tulsa. Stick around for Tulsa Symphony’s Magnificent – Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 on Sept. 24, and Celebrity Attraction’s Hadestown Sept. 27-Oct. 2.
okmag.com
The Fair Returns
First and foremost, September ushers in a beloved Oklahoma tradition: the state fair! You can enjoy the festivities in Oklahoma City from Sept. 15-25 at the State Fair Park, and in Tulsa at Expo Square from Sept. 29-Oct. 9. Food, fun, rides, competitions, prizes – you don’t want to miss it.
okmag.com
Rusted Gate Creamery
Kids and kids at heart can enjoy the family atmosphere and fun at Rusted Gate Creamery in Jenks. There, the treats are made from Ashby’s ice cream, an old school concoction made with 14% butterfat and low aeration. Open seven days a week from noon onward (closing time varies between 8-10 p.m. depending on the day), you’ll find every kind of treat you could imagine, including sundaes, malts, hot cocoa, vanilla chai, coffee, shakes, scoops, pints, Italian sodas and more. Flavors rotate and can include confections like peanut butter brownie, mint, cookie dough, amaretto cherry, banana pudding, Oreo, anniversary cake and the classics like strawberry, vanilla and chocolate. 101 W. Main Street, Jenks; rusticgatecreamery.com.
Comments / 0