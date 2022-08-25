23-Year-Old Threatens Multiple People With Knife At Apartment Complex In Capital District

A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening employees with a knife and damaging property at an apartment complex in the Capital District.

State police in Washington County were called at around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, with reports that a man was threatening workers at the Whitehall Studios, located on Route 4 in Whitehall.

By the time troopers arrived, a good Samaritan had subdued and disarmed the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jason Surprenant, of Whitehall, police said.

Investigators determined that Surprenant had damaged a building and threatened multiple property managers with the knife.

He was also found with a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs, police said.

State police did not elaborate on what, if anything, may have sparked the altercation.

Surprenant was arrested on multiple charges, including felony criminal mischief, along with menacing and criminally using drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at the Whitehall Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Washington County jail on $500 cash bail.