msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Eugene
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ijpr.org
The day 50 years ago when the Grateful Dead saved an Oregon creamery
KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert takes a trip down memory lane with Chuck and Sue Kesey on the 50th anniversary of the day their little, local creamery was saved by the Grateful Dead. In August 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down.
kezi.com
Thousands attend Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street
EUGENE, Ore.—It's a block party at Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street Market has made its return since 2019. Tracy Montes, events manager for Obie Companies, said they're all about community engagement, and what better way to bring everyone together than throwing a block party. "We really wanted to...
hh-today.com
This used to be a major Albany canal
It’s a shame what has happened to one of Albany’s canals, the one that runs down Thurston Street from Seventh Avenue to the Willamette River. In the late 1800s, this canal was 10 or 12 feet wide and carried enough water to power the turbines of more than a dozen industries on the riverfront.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST HOMETOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL SEPTEMBER 10TH
The Roseburg Folklore Society is sponsoring a free music festival at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center outdoor stage on Saturday September 10th. Organizer Marnie Allbritten said the event will include six local music groups including: the Celtic Umpqua Jam, Winds of Umpqua flute circle, the Roseburg Concert Chorale, Oregon Bluegrass Association – Roseburg Chapter, Old Time Fiddlers, and an RFS Song Circle.
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
kpic
Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG
First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
KTVL
Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg
Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
kezi.com
Nearby residents weigh in on 30th Ave. Transportation Plan in Lane County
EUGENE, Ore.— 30th Avenue is a busy corridor serving as a link from South Eugene to Lane Community College, and connections to I-5, Springfield and more. But, it can be a scary road for drivers, bikers, and walkers.That's why Lane County Officials are hoping to change that with a future transportation project.
KVAL
Proposals for EWEB Property emerge
EUGENE, Ore. — The EWEB riverfront property is one step closer to being sold. Four groups have submitted proposals to acquire the building. The groups are Obie Companies, Three Muses Group LLC, The Eugene Science Center, and Olympus Academia, which describes itself as a private school for the metaphysical.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
nbc16.com
Scam calls invade Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been receiving calls from the community that people have been getting calls that claim they are from the sheriff's office. According to deputies, the callers identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have...
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
KVAL
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
kezi.com
Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
KVAL
Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E
EUGENE, Ore. — At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Deputies said preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by 41-year-old Randal Hahn Jr. of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole.
