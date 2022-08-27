ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

CT Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize After Playing Family's Birthday Numbers

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A Connecticut man won a $100,000 Powerball prize after playing his family's birthday numbers.

New Haven County resident Leo Hansen, of Naugatuck, won his prize on Saturday, Aug. 20, after several years of playing the Powerball twice a week with a combination of his family's birthday numbers, Connecticut Lottery announced.

Hansen matched four of the five Powerball numbers drawn, the lottery said.

The Powerball numbers that were drawn on Saturday were 5 - 9 - 11 - 16 - 66 and Powerball 7, according to the announcement.

Hansen also added a Power Play to his ticket, doubling his original $50,000 prize, the lottery said.

Hansen won another $242 on three other boards on his ticket.

“I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker, but I was in a fog," he told CT Lottery. "I didn’t even realize what I won!”

Hansen told CT Lottery he plans to put the prize money toward a home in South Beach that he and his girlfriend hope to buy one day.

“We’ve been saving for years," he said. "We love it there.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Gulf Express Market LLC, located in Naugatuck, the lottery said.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A Long Island man won a $1 million Powerball prize.Peter Wishart, of Garden City, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Saturday, May 28, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31.Wishart received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after requi…
GARDEN CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Lifestyle
City
New Haven, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
New Haven County, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

NY LLC Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.HLEC Holdings, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the April 25 CASH4LIFE drawing, guaranteeing a minimum payout of $7 million, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 26.The LLC …
SYOSSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Connecticut Lottery#The Lottery#South Beach#Ct Lottery#Gulf Express Market Llc
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport multifamily properties sold for $4.95M

A portfolio of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport, was sold for $4.95 million. The properties are located at 1589 Fairfield Ave. (pictured here) and 1873 Stratford Ave. and encompasses a total of 37,2020 square feet with a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units. The Shelton office of Northeast Private...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Wrong Way While Under Influence In Milford

A 59-year-old Fairfield County man is accused of driving the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence. Troopers in New Haven County received 911 calls about a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) near Exit 55 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Connecticut State Police reported.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Register Citizen

Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store

WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman Indicted In Kidnapping Of 4-Year-Old Boy: Report

A woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges connected with the kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey last May, NJ Advance Media reports. Daishaliz Velez Fernandez, 25, of Salem City, took the boy from Harvest Point Apartments in Salem on May 9 and drove him to a Walmart in Pennsylvania, then headed to Delaware, the outlet said.
SALEM, CT
Bristol Press

$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed

BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
BRISTOL, CT
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- Connecticut is home to various seafood restaurants that serve traditional American seafood from other parts of the world. You're sure to find a dish right for your taste buds from the New England shore and beyond. Here are some suggestions for the best seafood restaurants in Connecticut. Lenny &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Organs Of Suburban Philly Girl Who Had Brain Bleed Will Save Others

The mom of a 7-year-old Delaware County girl who suffered a fatal brain bleed last week told 6abc that her organs will save the lives of others. Mackenzie Rose, of Wallingford, had been undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment for Aplastic anemia, a blood disorder that she had only recently been diagnosed with, her mom, Elizabeth Raiburn told the outlet.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
350K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy