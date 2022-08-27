CT Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize After Playing Family's Birthday Numbers

A Connecticut man won a $100,000 Powerball prize after playing his family's birthday numbers.

New Haven County resident Leo Hansen, of Naugatuck, won his prize on Saturday, Aug. 20, after several years of playing the Powerball twice a week with a combination of his family's birthday numbers, Connecticut Lottery announced.

Hansen matched four of the five Powerball numbers drawn, the lottery said.

The Powerball numbers that were drawn on Saturday were 5 - 9 - 11 - 16 - 66 and Powerball 7, according to the announcement.

Hansen also added a Power Play to his ticket, doubling his original $50,000 prize, the lottery said.

Hansen won another $242 on three other boards on his ticket.

“I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker, but I was in a fog," he told CT Lottery. "I didn’t even realize what I won!”

Hansen told CT Lottery he plans to put the prize money toward a home in South Beach that he and his girlfriend hope to buy one day.

“We’ve been saving for years," he said. "We love it there.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Gulf Express Market LLC, located in Naugatuck, the lottery said.