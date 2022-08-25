Virginia Police Investigate Shooting Incident On I-495 In Fairfax

The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a recent shooting incident on Thursday, August 25, officials said.

Just before 5 a.m., the victim reported his car was shot at by a suspect, also traveling near Exit 52B in Fairfax county, according to the Virginia State Police Department.

As both vehicles went onto the Exit 52B ramp, the suspect got out of his car and continued to shoot at the victim before they drove away, police said.

Law enforcement reported that the victim was not injured and their investigation into the incident will continue.