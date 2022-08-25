Read full article on original website
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
Register Citizen
Stamford police officer, hockey coach who died leaves ‘huge legacy’
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson watched on as his high school hockey players skated onto the ice for an early morning practice, their eyes heavy, their motions sluggish with sleep. They needed a spark, he thought, a jolt to wake them up. So, as the players got ready for their...
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said. New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
Register Citizen
Norwalk police rescue injured osprey from harbor
NORWALK — The police department’s marine unit rescued an osprey with a badly broken wing from Norwalk Harbor on Saturday, officials said. Officers pulled the osprey, a fish-eating raptor commonly found near bodies of water, from the harbor around 11:45 a.m., according to police incident logs. In a...
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
1 dead and 4 stable after shooting on Coney Island Beach
One man is dead and four other people are stable after a shooting at Coney Island Beach in New York City on Saturday night, police said. Police responded to a call late Saturday at the Coney Island Beach boardwalk and determined that five people had been shot, New York police said in a statement.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
fox5ny.com
1 dead in Bronx triple shooting
NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
bronx.com
Cathy Garcia, 69, Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 0516 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of E. 161st Street and River Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Eyewitness News
Medical examiner confirms identity of dead man as Epstein mentor
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A man whose body was found in an apartment in Derby was positively identified as a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The Derby Police Department said on Friday morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man was Steven Hoffenberg, a mentor to Epstein.
VIDEO: Man robs bus passenger in wheelchair
Security footage from Aug. 13 around 11:10 p.m. shows the suspect come up behind the man and snatch $250 of cash from his shirt pocket while the S40 MTA bus is stopped at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace before fleeing.
NBC Connecticut
Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia
A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn
It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
