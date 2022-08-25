ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Stamford police officer, hockey coach who died leaves ‘huge legacy’

STAMFORD — Doug Robinson watched on as his high school hockey players skated onto the ice for an early morning practice, their eyes heavy, their motions sluggish with sleep. They needed a spark, he thought, a jolt to wake them up. So, as the players got ready for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Reclaim Our Cities#Organized Crime
greenwichfreepress.com

Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man

On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police said. New Haven police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police rescue injured osprey from harbor

NORWALK — The police department’s marine unit rescued an osprey with a badly broken wing from Norwalk Harbor on Saturday, officials said. Officers pulled the osprey, a fish-eating raptor commonly found near bodies of water, from the harbor around 11:45 a.m., according to police incident logs. In a...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
BROOKLYN, NY
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox5ny.com

1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Cathy Garcia, 69, Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 0516 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of E. 161st Street and River Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling...
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Medical examiner confirms identity of dead man as Epstein mentor

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A man whose body was found in an apartment in Derby was positively identified as a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The Derby Police Department said on Friday morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man was Steven Hoffenberg, a mentor to Epstein.
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia

A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy