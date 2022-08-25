Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan cleaning up after Monday’s storms
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Damage was widespread across Mid-Michigan, with trees and power lines down from Holt to Brooklyn. “Our crews are in storm mode. What that means is they are working 16-hour shifts around the clock. They are...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
WILX-TV
Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leading up to Labor Day, News 10 is saluting the trades. This time we are focusing on the people who have built and maintained some of Mid-Michigan’s newest and biggest buildings and spoke with members of the Michigan Building Trades Council. These are the men...
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan families gather to remember those lost to drugs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Opioid Partnership, five people die from a drug overdose in Michigan every day. People across Mid-Michigan gathered Wednesday with their loved ones to remember those who lost their lives to drugs. It was a night about awareness, but also about unity - families coming together to honor those taken from their families too soon.
WILX-TV
Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
WILX-TV
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
WILX-TV
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
WILX-TV
US fines Waterford business $10 million for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
WILX-TV
Board of State Canvassers deadlocks on abortion rights ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court will decide if voters get to decide if abortion is legal in the state. Background: Ballot initiative to address abortion rights in Michigan surpasses signature requirement. The Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 on the proposed ballot initiative Wednesday afternoon. The two...
Comments / 0