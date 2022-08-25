ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges

Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge

Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#The Ethereum Foundation#The Ethereum Eth Usd
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
NASDAQ

Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?

Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
dailyhodl.com

CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details

Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
ambcrypto.com

Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month

Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
ambcrypto.com

390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water

Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
u.today

ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Reveals His Weight-Loss Secret

Elon Musk is involved in at least four companies: Tesla (TSLA) , the manufacturer of electric vehicles, the space exploration and rocket company SpaceX, Neuralink which is developing a machine in which we will be able to transfer our memories and personalities, and The Boring Company which digs transportation tunnels to relieve traffic jams and facilitate travel in large cities.
