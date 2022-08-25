Read full article on original website
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge
Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
NASDAQ
Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?
Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Titan Coinbase Says It’s Open to Any Ethereum PoW Fork Following Highly Anticipated Merge
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s open to supporting any legitimate proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum (ETH) after the highly anticipated Merge slated for September. Coinbase says that it wants to look at each future Ethereum fork on an individual basis. “Coinbase is committed to fully...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
ambcrypto.com
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
PETS・
u.today
ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Elon Musk Reveals His Weight-Loss Secret
Elon Musk is involved in at least four companies: Tesla (TSLA) , the manufacturer of electric vehicles, the space exploration and rocket company SpaceX, Neuralink which is developing a machine in which we will be able to transfer our memories and personalities, and The Boring Company which digs transportation tunnels to relieve traffic jams and facilitate travel in large cities.
