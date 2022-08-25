MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was found about 200 yards from his campsite at the park. McKinney reportedly drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

SHELBY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO