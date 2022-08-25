Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen
NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
rew-online.com
The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT
The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
fox61.com
Bloom Bake Shop blossoms into Hartford storefront
Owners Alex Pilon and Monica Beaudoin started Bloom Bake Shop in September 2020. They said seeing its growth really is a dream come true.
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
WTNH.com
Foodies celebrate Naugatuck’s second annual Food Truck Festival
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Food trucks took over the Naugatuck Green on Saturday as many foodies enjoyed the second annual Food Truck Festival. The event kicked-off along the Town Green and Church Street to benefit the Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen and Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Saint Michael’s Church.
NewsTimes
CT native makes history as first Black female chef instructor at Culinary Institute of America
Winning Food Network’s "Chopped" might be a high-water mark for some chefs. But even with her 2015 victory, Bridgeport's Roshara Sanders wasn't done with the milestones. In 2020, the U.S. Army veteran became the first Black woman to be a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
‘Extravaganza’ supports Hartford families as they celebrate, prepare for a new school year
Members of Magic Soul Drumline perform at the Angel of Edgewood's 2nd Annual Back to School Extravaganza. One of the largest back-to-school events in the area, it provides Hartford families with back-to-school supplies, food, clothing and basic necessities to set them up for success at the start of school. Early...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
Newington Town Crier
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
NBC Connecticut
Flights Resume at Tweed New Haven Airport After Fuel Truck Rollover
Headaches for passengers traveling in and out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. All arriving and departing flights were delayed for most of the day due to a fuel spill. The city of New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana says a fuel truck with 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel rolled over on Perimeter Road.
Register Citizen
School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education
NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
