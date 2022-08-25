ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen

NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
WEST HAVEN, CT
rew-online.com

The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT

The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Foodies celebrate Naugatuck’s second annual Food Truck Festival

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Food trucks took over the Naugatuck Green on Saturday as many foodies enjoyed the second annual Food Truck Festival. The event kicked-off along the Town Green and Church Street to benefit the Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen and Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Saint Michael’s Church.
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Flights Resume at Tweed New Haven Airport After Fuel Truck Rollover

Headaches for passengers traveling in and out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. All arriving and departing flights were delayed for most of the day due to a fuel spill. The city of New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana says a fuel truck with 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel rolled over on Perimeter Road.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education

NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
HAMDEN, CT
