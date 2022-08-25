Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed...
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a man on a segway was killed by a car crash near Ocean Isle Beach at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. A Jeep SUV was driving south on N.C. 179 while a segway...
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is currently taped off along its food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed. The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired...
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
