Columbus County, NC

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WILMINGTON, NC
2 detained after shots fired at Cross Creek Mall, investigation ensues

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is currently taped off along its food court, Belk store and parking lot outside after shell casings were found, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed. The crew on scene said the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shots fired...
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC

