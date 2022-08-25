Read full article on original website
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
‘May I?’ Clearfield County man accused of groping woman in her car
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is accused of groping a woman through her car window as she was trying to back out of a driveway, state police report. Police were called on Aug. 24 about the incident where 41-year-old Victor Taylor was reportedly identified as the culprit. The woman told police that […]
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
wnynewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
wesb.com
Shinglehouse Woman Arrested on Wellsville Warrant/Bolivar Assault
A Shinglehouse woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Wellsville Police arrested 22-year-old Mikayla S. Perkins on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation.
erienewsnow.com
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
Man who preyed on elderly woman sentenced to three years
Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis man convicted in the assault of three elderly women was sentenced this week in Clinton County Court. Eric Montague King, 46, formerly of Lafayette Street, was sentenced to a maximum of seven years and six months — with a minimum of three years and nine months — for the assaults that took place in 2020. King will also serve a mandatory three years on probation and be classified as a sexually-violent predator for the remainder of his life. ...
wesb.com
Plane Accident in Chautauqua Saturday
A plane crash was reported in Chautauqua Saturday afternoon. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, and Chautauqua Fire Department arrived at North Erie Street for a glider plane with two male occupants stuck in trees. The pilot, 56 year old,...
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
wnynewsnow.com
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
wnynewsnow.com
Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Cutting Wife With Kitchen Knife, Strangling Her
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly cutting his wife with a kitchen knife and then strangling her during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday evening. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Quintin...
13 WHAM
Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390
Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
wesb.com
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
wesb.com
Troopers Seek Man Impersonating Officer
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to reports, a man identifying himself as “Officer Freeman” demanded that a Lewis Run woman pay $1,000 in Vanilla Gift Cards. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident or...
wesb.com
McKean County at High COVID Level
The Center for Disease Control has elevated McKean County’s COVID risk status to high. The CDC made the change on Thursday, and is once again recommending masks be worn indoors due to the fact that the county is listed at the third highest infection rate for the state. According...
