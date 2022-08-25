Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO