Jefferson College goes with Cardinal Vending
Jefferson College has hired its third on-campus food vendor in the last 16 months. The college’s Board of Trustees voted 4-0 at a special meeting on Aug. 4 to award Cardinal Vending, Fenton, a contract that will cover the next two school years. Board members Gary Davis and Ron...
David Joe Reece, 75, Herculaneum
David Joe Reece, 75, of Herculaneum died Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reece was a retired police sergeant with the Pevely Police Department. Born April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Marsden) and Mason Ashley Reece. He is survived by his...
Longtime staple of The Hill closes
ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits. Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave. Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Leonard, 74, Hillsboro
Lawrence "Larry" Leonard, 74, of Hillsboro died on Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Leonard was the owner of Lawrence Leonard Construction Co, specializing in concrete foundations and crane operations. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, a Harris Fellow, a member and past president of The Hillsboro Community Civic Club and general chairman of the Hillsboro Horse Show. He served on the board of directors of the Goldman Fire Protection District, was a benefactor member of the NRA, a member of the Jefferson County Republican Club and Safari Club International. Born Feb. 15, 1948, he was the son of late Marvin and Anna (Langford) Leonard.
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B
A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
Gordon E. Chandler, 94, De Soto
Gordon E. Chandler, 94, of De Soto died Aug. 22, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Chandler was a U.S. Army veteran. After he retired from Bodine Aluminum, he and his wife moved from St. Louis to their farm in the Blackwell area. Born April 14, 1928, in Steelville, he was the son of the late Allie Chandler and was raised by his grandparents: the late Israel and Lula Chandler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Berla Jean (Blake) Chandler.
'It's a thrilling time': Missouri Botanical Garden opens new visitor center
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden's brand new visitor center is open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning for the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. To celebrate the grand opening, the garden will offer free admission to all visitors Saturday and Sunday, sponsored by Pohlmann Legacy.
Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers
(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
Arnold Stream Team’s Aug. 27 cleanup will be more informal
Arnold Stream Team 211’s annual August cleanup event will be less formal and focus on smaller waterways this year. The group will begin registering people for the cleanup at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Arnold City Park, on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Missouri Book Festival brings a slew of festivities to Washington Saturday
Editor's note: The Missouri Book festival is ongoing and Missourian staff are reporting throughout the day on the various festivities. This story will be updated as the festival progresses. The first annual Missouri Book Festival has filled up the streets of downtown Washington this weekend as authors, booksellers, librarians and...
Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident
A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
Local Humane Society holding adoption special
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
