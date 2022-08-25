ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC

