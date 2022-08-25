ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fritz update: Baby Hippo introduced to big sister Fiona

By Stephanie Thompson
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fritz the hippopotamus has been experiencing a lot at the Cincinnati Zoo since his birth on Aug. 3.

After the media sensation of his delivery, earning his name from hundreds of thousands of voters, and venturing outside with his mom, the 3-week-old Fritz has met his older sister. Fritz and the internet-famous Fiona, now 5, were together in the outdoor habitat for the first time, according to a news release from the zoo Wednesday.

Fiona’s baby brother gets new name at Cincinnati Zoo

A video of the sibling’s encounter was also made available by the zoo. It showed the pair swimming in the pool, almost getting close enough to nose-bump as their mother Bibi watched.

“This first intro went very well,” stated Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona. The exposure was brief but a great first step.”

Fiona gets a sibling: Baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

The little calf has yet to meet his father, Tucker, but the zoo noted that will be Fritz’s next milestone.

“We will continue to put Fiona, Fritz, and Bibi together for short periods until we’re confident that the three are comfortable together,” said Gorsuch.  “The next step will then be to add Tucker to the mix. We don’t have an exact timeline for when that will happen.”

