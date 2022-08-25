Read full article on original website
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year
It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
Living in New Jersey Is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
Should Southern New Jersey Districts Now Start School In August?
For the first time, school districts in the Garden State are headed back to school this week. Never have schools in New Jersey gone back in session in mid-August. For a few districts in Morris County, they've already begun their new term. Sources report that some superintendents believe going back...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
This Hilarious Jersey Shore Mom at the Beach Video is All of Us
Summer is wrapping up in a couple of weeks, and I thought it'd be fun to reminisce on one of my favorite TikTok videos: "Jersey Shore Mom Goes to the Beach" by user hashtagkarenag2. Especially since this may be many of our moms (or even you reading this). Jersey Shore...
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey
The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
3D Printed Houses Are Coming To New Jersey To Make Homes Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
At Least 5 Injured Following “Roller Coaster Incident” at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster. Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening. First responders from...
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
Dumped Cats Leave May’s Landing’s Funny Farm Rescue in a Tough Spot
As the video begins, you can tell that Laurie Zaleski is annoyed and frustrated. The founder and president of Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing is standing outside the rescue with Cindy, a woman she identifies as the volunteer in charge of cats. The video, which appears on Funny Farm's Facebook page, was shot at about 7 am Tuesday.
The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call
The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
