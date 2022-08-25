Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Teen Accused of Assaulting Minor Over Dog Incident
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville teen is facing assault and related charges following a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in which he struck a minor with a stick over an incident involving a dog. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
wnynewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
erienewsnow.com
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
$6k lawnmower stolen from cemetery in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the person(s) responsible for stealing a zero-turn lawnmower from Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Elk County. Sometime between Aug. 17 and Aug. 25, a red zero-turn Exmark 54-inch lawnmower worth approximately $6,000 was taken from a garage at the 14700 block of Boot Jack […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
wesb.com
Shinglehouse Woman Arrested on Wellsville Warrant/Bolivar Assault
A Shinglehouse woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Wellsville Police arrested 22-year-old Mikayla S. Perkins on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation.
chautauquatoday.com
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Area Residents Accused of Brandishing Firearms During Altercation
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pair of area residents are facing charges after shots were fired during an altercation in Warsaw Township last month. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Jesse Allen Reitz I, and 35-year-old Alexander Ray Ross, both of Brockway, on August 15, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Police Seeking Information on Vandals Who Shot Multiple Vehicles, Residences with BB Gun
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Seeking Information on Vandals Who Shot Multiple Vehicles, Residences with BB Gun. DuBois-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Tuesday. Police say unknown actor(s) used an unknown type of BB...
News 12
Officials ID body found in Derby as Jeffrey Epstein associate, convicted Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body of a man found dead inside a home in Derby as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Police say a welfare check led to the discovery on Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials identified the man as Steven Hoffenberg.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Cutting Wife With Kitchen Knife, Strangling Her
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly cutting his wife with a kitchen knife and then strangling her during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday evening. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Quintin...
explore venango
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
wnynewsnow.com
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
The Olean Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. The boy, whose first name is Dakota, failed to come home and was reported missing yesterday. He is 5’7” with brown hair and brown eyes. His whereabouts are unclear, but it’s...
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
