18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement.
A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle.UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike to be closed for extended time after crash
On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville.
The criminal complaint for Ashworth says he was found the following day and was taken into custody.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
Ashworth is being held on a $20,100 Surety/Cash bond at the Western Regional Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 6