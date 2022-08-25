ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
BBC

Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Merseyside Police#Dovecot
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Posted Chilling Facebook Message Before Alleged Murder-Suicide

A harrowing Facebook post may provide answers for why a woman fatally shot three members of her family, including her father, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes.Authorities have not released the identities or even a possible motive into the shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, except to confirm police responded to a residence in Rockaway Street shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.What authorities found at the residence were the bodies of a 66-year-old man and 34-year-old man. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett confirmed a 31-year-old woman shot both men—her...
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after surprising family with secret baby

A mother has sparked a debate after revealing that she surprised her family with a secret baby and detailed how she kept her pregnancy a secret.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Victoria, @canadiangirl_2, could be seen walking up the porch of her family’s home, as the text reads: “When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby.”As she walked into the house, while holding her baby in a carrier, she said “surprise” to one of her family members. In response, the relative said: “You’re kidding?”Victoria proceeded to walk into the house and said “surprise”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy