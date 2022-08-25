ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Huskies' Best Linebacker Might Not Be Who You Think

By Dan Raley
 3 days ago

The guy who hasn't started yet is bidding to become the second-row leader.

The University of Washington linebacker corps consists of a recently named second-team AP preseason All-America selection. A two-time, first-team All-Conference USA choice. A second-team All-Pac-12 pick. An ACC linebacker of the week recipient. A one-time Pac-12 defensive player of the week honoree; in fact, two of them. A Peach Bowl standout.

Alphonzo Tuputala is none of them — yet with the momentum he's building entering this season, the sophomore from Federal Way, Washington, might turn out to be better than all of these guys in a season that begins in nine days.

When Kalen DeBoer took over as coach, inside linebacker presented his staff with a possible problem area. It was thin. The original Husky starters from last season were no longer available with Edefuan Ulofoshio coming off two different surgeries and out for an extended time, and Jackson Sirmon pulling up stakes and transferring to California.

However, with some creative transfer portal shopping and the sudden development of the 6-foot-2, 238-pound Tuputala, this position could be one of the most talented on the team.

William Inge, Husky co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach, now has the interesting task of choosing two starters from among Pittsburgh transfer Cam Bright, UAB transfer Kris Moll, last season Husky sensation Carson Bruener and the fast-coming Tuputala.

Still awaiting his first UW starting assignment, Tuputala, just a sophomore, has the size, speed, confidence and clean bill of health from an Achilles tear to become the top playmaker for this group.

"My expectation is that is going to be something that I think he has the ability to paint that picture," Inge said. "He thus far in the last eight months, from a preparation standpoint, he's adhered to every standard that we've set on him."

Alphonzo Tuputala skirts through a fall drill with the football in hand.

Skylar Lin Visuals

Tuputala played immediately for the Huskies in four games when he arrived in 2019 as the least heralded of four freshman linebackers.

Only he and Daniel Heimuli remain on the roster after Josh Calvert transferred to Utah and Miki Ah You returned to Hawaii and apparently gave up football.

The Husky coaches, past and present, have always liked Tuputala for his ability to run with his big frame.

"He's got that body that's built like a bull," Inge said. "When you have someone that literally looks like an active football player, that's what you want. I think Alphonzo brings that to the table. He's got the skill to play in space and be effective, but also he can come to the core and be a thumper."

From all indications, Tuputala and Bright will be the starters against Kent State in the Sept. 3 opener at Husky Stadium, with Bruener and Moll rotating in first, and Heimuli and walk-on sophomore Drew Fowler behind them.

Inge said five or all six of them could draw playing time moving forward, and that's excluding junior Edefuan Ulofoshio, the second-team AP All-America designee and 12-game starter who's recovering from knee and shoulder surgeries, and expected back late in the season.

Moll brings 21 starts from UAB, Bright 20 from Pitt, Bruener five from last season for the Huskies and Heimuli two for the UW.

Then there's Tuputala, who's poised to throw all of that reputation stuff, experience and individual honors for everyone else out the window and become the linebacker leader. Once he makes his first start.

"Seeing him do the things that he's been able to do, some of his success has not been a surprise," Inge said. "Because he's prepared, he's worked, he's gotten everyone in line from a leadership standpoint and you're seeing him experience success from a day-in and day-out basis."

