New York City, NY

Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station

ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZ3Ix_0hV7Jv1V00

New Jersey Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was suspended Thursday afternoon due to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.

Shortly before 1 p.m. NJ Transit said service had resumed but was subject to 60-minute delays.

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and private carriers and PATH at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

