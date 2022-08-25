ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne Channels Shania Twain in Leopard Outfit and Combat Boots at ACM Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Avril Lavigne paid tribute to Shania Twain while onstage at the 2022 ACM Awards.

While presenting Twain with the ACM Poet’s Award on Wednesday night, the Killstar collaborator channeled Twain’s own 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video in a hooded leopard outfit. Her similarly-printed ensemble featured a twist on Twain’s iconic monochrome look, giving it a punk rock spin from a pleated minidress with leather trim, silver zipper and stud accents. A leather bustier-esque zipped black leather vest accented with pyramid studs finished Lavigne’s ensemble.

For footwear, the Grammy Award-nominated musician finished her outfit in true punk style, pairing her ensemble with a set of combat boots. Her black pair included a lace-up silhouette with ridged soles, rounded toes and leather uppers. The set added an edgy finish to her ensemble, solidifying it as another rock n’ roll-worthy outfit in Lavigne’s repertoire.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors celebrates the top performers and achievements in country music, with this year’s ceremony marking the event’s 15th anniversary. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the event will be held at the Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, and feature performances by Pearce, Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and The Warren Brothers. The event will also honor specific performers for their accomplishments, including Miranda Lambert (ACM Triple Crown Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award), Shania Train (ACM Poet’s Award) and Morgan Wallen (ACM Spirit Award). Drama series “Yellowstone” will also be honored with the ACM Film Award.
