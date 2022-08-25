ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student debt: Biden’s imperfect plan triggers mountain of resentment | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

There are any number of legitimate criticisms of President Joe Biden’s effort to cancel student debt for tens of millions of Americans , from how the potential $300 billion cost could prove inflationary to the likelihood that he has overstepped his legal authority. It’s not even clear how much the plan unveiled Wednesday will help families truly staggering under the weight of government-backed loans and how much will wind up in the pockets of people who can afford to make payments as they journey further on their degree-buoyed professional career tracks. After all, the president’s action — which also continues a pandemic-related pause in debt payments — would provide $10,000 in debt relief to households earning as much as $125,000 annually, a pretty generous limit by any standard. Yet the immediate reaction wasn’t about how best to address the nation’s student debt problem. The outcry heard from Republicans in Congress and on social media and especially on right-wing media outlets was almost entirely focused on one thing only: How the working class is about to get stuck with the bill for upper-class indulgences.

And that’s a polite way of describing the expressions of anger, resentment and class warfare that have been so richly on display on Fox News and elsewhere. Even by the standards of the Donald Trump era which has improbably featured a wealthy reality television celebrity who has infamously stiffed taxpayers multiple times through the bankruptcy process claiming to be a man of the little people, this was pretty alarming stuff. If Americans wanted to do something about how the federal government caters to the affluent, why so little hue and cry when the effort to close the carried interest loophole was struck from the Inflation Reduction Act by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema earlier this month? Now, there’s an assault on the working class who still have to pay federal income tax while highly-compensated money managers still don’t. Alas, neither Democrats nor Republicans wanted to make a big deal about that omission and given the issue’s complexity, it was left behind with barely a whimper. Goodbye to the estimated $14 billion (over 10 years) that decision just cost regular folks who get squat in return.

In reality, all Americans are harmed by rising student debt which has grown from $187 billion in 1995 to well past $1.6 trillion today. And it isn’t just your neighbor’s problem. This is debt carried by an estimated 45 million Americans and much of which taxpayers may get stuck with anyway if they can’t pay their bills. And, as President Biden pointed out , it’s an especially egregious problem for people of color and low-income households generally. Consider, for example, blue-collar workers who enrolled in college but failed to acquire a degree. They get hit twice — by debt and by lack of career advancement and their circumstances are worsened by inflation. And if the U.S. wants to remain competitive in the global economy, it requires an educated workforce. Perhaps if prospective college students simply had a dollar for every time a right-wing talk show host mentioned graduate degrees in “gender studies” to disparage postsecondary education this week, they’d be wealthy enough to hire a New York-based money manager.

Again, let us concede this is a flawed remedy that could well be struck down in court . We have long supported intermediary steps at the state and federal level like providing greater financial support to community colleges, the most affordable entry point for students, to providing more direct grants and not loans to worthy students who lack the ability to pay. It’s also clear that liberal Democrats see political advantage in spurring student voters to the polls this fall with promises of financial relief. But make no mistake, expecting the current Congress (or even the next equally polarized one) to produce a bipartisan plan to address this alarming problem is sheer folly. Mr. Biden has offered the only hope for families facing crippling debt. His critics seem only interested in making everyone else deeply aggrieved about it.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

