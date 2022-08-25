ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy to stand trial for misconduct

By Joe Gebhardt
 3 days ago
A Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

It’s alleged that Todd Barkley used his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship, while the woman was being treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky.

Jackson County’s 12 th District Court Judge Michael Klaeren found there was enough evidence for the 46-year-old out of Brownstown Township to be charged on two counts of misconduct in office.

“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust,” Nessel said.

The state attorney general’s office encourages other potential victims to come forward by reporting it Livingston County Detective Sergeant Matt Young at (517) 540-7960 or Eaton County Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492.

Each charge of misconduct in office is a maximum five-year felony.

