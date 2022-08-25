Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett becomes science ambassador

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has a new science ambassador, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“We have been so fortunate to get to know Myles, and we look forward to partnering with him in expanding access to science, especially in underserved communities,” said Sonia Winner, the Museum’s President and CEO. “This collaboration couldn’t begin at a better time, as the Museum undergoes a major transformation and redoubles its efforts to increase accessibility and engagement—key objectives outlined in our strategic plan.”

"90% of Americans want to know more about science and think it's important. And they see museums as a place where they can get authentic information about science," Winner told News 5 in regards to a national survey on science the Natural History museum completed.

" I think that Myles is going to help us to convey that in a world where no one knows what the real facts are, in many ways, that we are a place where we can present authentic information about the record of life. We have 5 million objects in our collection that tell that story," Winner went on to say.

Garrett will help raise awareness of the museum and share his love for dinosaurs with children in the community.

“I credit my family with teaching me the value of giving back to the community,” said Garrett. “Cleveland is my community, and I want to do my best to be a positive role model for our kids. I’m excited to continue working with the Museum team to share their important mission. Together, we can spark curiosity, improve science education, and expand access in new and fun ways.”

On top of being a defensive end for the Browns, Garrett is also captain of the NFL Waterboys, which is a charity that helps provide clean water to communities around the world.

