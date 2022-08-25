ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois high schools to try out shot clocks during upcoming basketball season

By Bernie Tafoya
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Don’t be surprised if you see “shot clocks” at some Illinois high school basketball tournaments in the upcoming season.

The Illinois High School Association has decided to experiment with a shot clock at some boys and girls basketball tournaments in the upcoming season. The IHSA said a survey of administrators and coaches last year made it clear they weren’t ready to go all-in on having shot clocks.

According to executive director Craig Anderson, the IHSA will now gather feedback and data on how limited use of the shot clock will have on game play, game management and school finances. The IHSA has also decided to discontinue the three-point shootouts for the girls and boys state basketball series.

