How 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey' Could Teach a Lesson to the 'Alien' Franchise

By Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Dreadlocks and acid blood. The Yautja and the Xenomorph. “ Predator ” and “ Alien .” For over 35 years, the landscape of science fiction films has been forever inscribed with the chestbursters and plasma cannons of cinema’s most iconic extraterrestrial franchises. However, both series have constantly oscillated in quality, each experiencing a rollercoaster trajectory from critical praise to outright disdain. But with the release of “ Prey ” (the fifth standalone “Predator” movie), it has become apparent that “Predator” has regained its footing, while “Alien” seems to have been swept away by the rushing current of franchise expansion.

The two film series, which actually share the same universe, have been associated with each other for decades. Ridley Scott introduced the Xenomorph aliens in his 1979 tour-de-force science fiction horror film “Alien.” “Predator” took eight more years, taking theaters by storm in 1987. Both spawned successful franchises under the 20th Century Fox banner.

‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’

“Alien,” still widely considered one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies ever made, is a masterpiece of terror and atmosphere. It’s a quietly tense film that relies on the mystery and dread of the iconic Xenomorph alien, which wreaks havoc upon the personable crew of the Nostromo. From unbelievably horrific killings to indelible performances from Sigourney Weaver and company, the original film had all the ingredients for a hit that would stand the test of time.

In 1986, James Cameron took the wheel from Scott and delivered yet another classic in “Aliens.” Opting for a less horror, more action sci-fi approach, Cameron grew the “Alien” universe while still grounding it in the tactile characteristics that made the original great. Throw in a bit of commentary on the Vietnam War and some gritty action set pieces, and you’ve got yourself a sequel that rivals the first in quality.

The Xenomorph alien lunges at a crewmate in Ridley Scott’s 1979 film “Alien.”

‘Predator’

A year later, “Predator” replicated much of what made “Alien” great by introducing a new killer creature: the Yautja. Where “Predator” diverged was its status as a kick-ass action genre film. “Predator,” outfitted with muscular men, machine guns and brutal murders, delivered one of the greatest action movies ever made. Its slick one-liners, outrageous kills, concise action set pieces and mysteriously murderous villain have enshrined “Predator” as not only a great genre flick, but also a time capsule of a particular moment in Hollywood filmmaking.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the iconic hero Dutch in 1987’s “Predator.”

‘Predator 2’

Three years later, “Predator 2” failed to capture its predecessor’s magic — despite it serving as cult classic fodder thanks to its willingness to lean into the outrageous. Outfitted with a head-scratching plot featuring voodoo drug lords and a noted lack of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film is a full-on shlock fest that, while entertaining, doesn’t match up to machismo blow-the-roof-off action of the original.

‘Alien 3’

Two years later, “Alien” was met with its own relative failure. “Alien 3” leaned into nihilistic melodrama, resulting in a dark installment that hits like a shocking ice bath after the gung-ho, rip-roaring film that preceded it. While “Alien 3” still works well on its own terms, its lack of luster when compared to the preceding films has always made it stand out as a disappointment amongst the franchise. In fact, iconic director David Fincher — who made his feature film debut with this film — has since disowned the movie due to the troubled production . The freshman director was forced to initially shoot the movie without a completed script, several other directors came and went during pre-production and $7 million of the film’s budget was already in the hole from the beginning. In the end, “Alien 3” is a step backwards for the property, feeling as though it was written by 30 different people due to its twists and lack of thematic focus.

‘Alien: Resurrection’

“Alien: Resurrection,” released in 1997, went over even worse. With a resurrected Ripley (because… science?) and human-Xenomorph hybrid, the fourth installment is all over the place. Overall, the trajectory of the “Alien” franchise just seemed afraid to let go of a storyline that had already exhausted its vitality.

‘Alien vs Predator’

By the turn of the century, both series seemed to slip by the wayside. The mid-2000’s “Alien vs Predator” movies didn’t do much to help their track record, either (although, of course, it’s dope to see a Yautja fistfight a Xenomorph). The next eras in the franchises, though, brought about varied levels of success that have led them towards their current statuses.

‘Predators’

“Predators,” a 2010 film starring Adrien Brody, was the closest either franchise had come to capturing the magic of their original films. Following a similar hunters-being-hunted premise, “Predators” followed through with a straightforward action movie with kick-ass combat and even more kick-ass Predators. It focused on what “Predator” did best: be simple, and do it very well.

In “Predators,” the franchise showed that it doesn’t really care to tie up any big storylines; the “Predator” series is essentially an anthology. It follows a different group of characters in a different setting every installment, with the only constant being a Yautja on the hunt. While this resists a deeper thematic resonance for the series as a whole, “Predator” doesn’t seem to care. Each film feels like a new adventure, an open invitation to explore new characters, new worlds and new kills. “Alien,” on the other hand, pleads viewers to dive into its mythology and storyline. The next “Alien” installment, “Prometheus,” falls victim to this same sensation.

Noomi Rapace plays Elizabeth Shaw in the 2012 film “Prometheus.”

‘Prometheus’

Ridley Scott returned for “Prometheus,” a new take on the “Alien” franchise released in 2012. While Scott’s beautiful camerawork stuns, his direction steers the franchise into a near-biblical storyline focusing on the weighty ideas of origin, purpose and perfection. Here, Scott created an interesting science-fiction film with deep ponderings and messaging, but “Prometheus” pushes the definition of an “Alien” movie so heavily that it breaks its own belt buckle. It still leans on the mythologies set up in the preceding films, but it instead looks to “reinvigorate” the series with an entirely new storyline focusing on Michael Fassbender’s David and his meditations on the “perfect being.” While “Predator” is creating self-contained stories that stand on their own accord, the “Alien” franchise is clamoring for a new, weighty storyline. It’s ambitious, yes. Ambition calls for immense execution, though. “Prometheus” has high aims, yet falls just short of its immense goals.

‘Alien: Covenant’

Although the latest “Alien” installment, 2017’s “Alien: Covenant,” reintroduced the word “alien” to the title, the film still feels like it’s slogging through a swamp of biblical proportions and philosophical ruminations. It once again harps on the David and Engineers storyline, and it still feels stuck in an idea that leaves little to care about. The characters are less real humans than they are moving targets to be picked off in gory fashion, and it’s fair to say that most fans do not generally look towards an “Alien” movie to learn more about their creation and purpose in life. Even a diabolically outrageous Fassbender performance cannot save this movie.

‘Prey’

Moving past the large misstep that is Shane Black’s messy 2018 movie “The Predator,” the “Predator” series has promised that it is perfectly happy sticking to its simplistic roots. “Prey,” which is now the highest-rated installment in the franchise on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, carrying a 93% rating, has been met with resounding approval online thanks to its lyrical and brooding hunter-vs-hunter storyline set in the Comanche nation.

Itsee (Harlan Kywayhat), shown. (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.)

Even though a film like “Prey” may have the same basic DNA as its original film, it works because it still feels wholly fresh and full of ideas. Director Dan Trachtenberg creates a worthy “Predator” entry while also painting a new, thoughtful portrait of heroism and bad-assery. It doesn’t feel like “Prey” is heavily connected to an intricate web of deep thoughts, but it also doesn’t feel like a soulless piece of corporate IP.

The timelessness of “Prey” is what “Alien” is currently lacking. When rewatching “Predator” or “Prey,” one can sit back and marvel at the well-executed genre filmmaking. It’s a fun, rewarding experience akin to “Alien” and “Aliens.” Rewatching any of the “Alien” movies outside of the first two, though, may instead feel like homework.

The decisive crux of “Alien” lies in its intense — yet honorable — ambitions. It’s reaching for the sky (or the heavens, at that), but it tends to fall short. Meanwhile, “Predator” is delivering small capsules of action-packed yet not-entirely-braindead fun. It’s attractive because of its ability to go anywhere and anytime. With “Alien,” the overarching tone is that we are in this for the long haul, like it or not.

In reality, it all comes down to this: “Alien” is trying to round out complex, biblical mythologies while “Predator” is hoisting bear carcasses over its head. Who wore it best?

Variety

‘RRR’ Star Alia Bhatt on Why Disney Fantasy Adventure ‘Brahmāstra’ Is a ‘Brave Step Toward the Astraverse’

Alia Bhatt, the U.K.-born star of Hindi films, has had a busy year. She toplined and produced dark comedy “Darlings” on Netflix, which according to the streamer, scored the biggest opening for a non-English-language film globally. She also toplines “RRR,” which earned lots of fans in the West when it streamed on Netflix earlier this summer. She kicked off 2022 at the Berlin Film Festival with “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” based on “Mafia Queens of Mumbai,” and just finished shooting Tom Harper’s “Heart of Stone,” co-starring with Gal Gadot. On Sept. 9, Disney is releasing “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva” worldwide. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?

A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the 100 Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light Management’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Angelina Jolie on Embracing the Western and Looking at Violence and Trauma in ‘Very Different Ways’ in Her New Movie ‘Without Blood’

When Angelina Jolie read Alessandro Baricco’s short novel “Without Blood” — the basis for her next directorial effort — the Italian fable about the brutality of war and healing in its aftermath had an immediate therapeutic effect.  “I read it right as I was going through the beginning of a very dark time in my life. I read it in the month that followed my divorce [from Brad Pitt in 2016],” recalls Jolie, who shot the adaptation at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. “It had the effect on me that it’s had on so many people,” Jolie says, noting that the blurb on...
MOVIES
Variety

Octavia Spencer to Executive Produce FBI Docuseries ‘Feds’ for ID, Discovery+

Octavia Spencer’s production company Orit Entertainment is set to produce a docu-series about the FBI titled “Feds.” Spencer will exec produce. The docu-series, which is co-produced by October Films, will air on true-crime network ID and on Discovery+. “Feds” (working title) is set to be a six-part production that will give viewers an insight into America’s best-known crime-fighting agency with exclusive access to active FBI agents and unusual and high-profile cases such as the infiltration of the MS-13 gang in Boston to the take-down of a Floridian drug empire, as told by agents, victims and informants. Audiences will also get the inside...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Armie Hammer Accusations ‘Didn’t Dawn on’ Luca Guadagnino While Making Cannibal Love Story ‘Bones and All’

One day after the announcement of “House of Hammer,” a Discovery+ documentary detailing the cannibalism sex-fantasy accusations against Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino released the trailer for his next movie “Bones and All,” a cannibal love story starring Hammer’s former co-star Timothée Chalamet. While many on Twitter were quick to connect the theme of Guadagnino’s upcoming movie with the allegations against Hammer, the director insists it’s only coincidental. “It didn’t dawn on me,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Deadline ahead of the Venice Film Festival. “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said during the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break, though his f-bomb was bleeped out for the broadcast. And in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Shia LaBeouf Denies He Was Fired From Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘I Quit Your Film’

Shia LaBeouf has come forward to dispute the assertion that he was fired from “Don’t Worry Darling” by director Olivia Wilde just as production was starting in 2020. LaBeouf asserts that he chose to leave the production because he didn’t feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse. In the Aug. 24 cover story with Variety, Wilde opened up for the first time about LaBeouf’s departure from her film. “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Invitation’ Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend

If three new movies debut in theaters, but nobody goes to see them… That is how Sony’s creepy thriller “The Invitation” managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million from 3,114 North American cinemas. Its win comes with some pretty weak bragging rights; it’s the lowest first-place finish since May 2021, when COVID was keeping lots of people at home and “Spiral” grossed only $4.5 million. Now, it’s not the pandemic that’s preventing most audiences from going to theaters. It’s the lack of appealing options. Overall, the domestic box office generated just $52.7 million over the weekend, according to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle

“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series. Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13. “All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday. “Yellowstone” has grown...
TV SERIES
Variety

#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle

Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb. Throughout the conservatorship, Spears recorded music, went on tour...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

U.S. Theaters Will Sell $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day Event, Set for Sept. 3

While the excitement of the summer movie season is over, U.S. theaters are looking to reinvigorate interest in filmgoing with National Cinema Day, a one-day event that will see participating locations sell movie tickets for prices as low as three dollars. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit branch of the National Association of Theatre Owners, announced the event on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. National Cinema Day will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, at more than 3,000 theaters across the U.S., comprising 30,000 or so participating screens. For reference, there are about 40,700 theater screens in the country....
MOVIES
Variety

Apple TV+ Inks Overall Deal With ‘Slow Horses’ Producers’ 60Forty Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta’s 60Forty Films has inked an overall deal with Apple TV+, Variety can exclusively reveal. They are already in production on upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, which they are producing alongside Idiotlamp Productions and Elba’s company Green Door Pictures. “Hijack” tells the story of Sam Nelson (played by Elba), an accomplished business negotiator whose quick-thinking, smooth-talking skills become crucial when the plane he is on is hijacked. Laurenson and Kousetta have worked closely with Apple for a number of years, including on Gary Oldman-starrer “Slow Horses” (pictured above) and “The Essex Serpent,” starring Claire Danes...
MOVIES
Variety

‘It’s About Refugees Today’: Erik Poppe on the Contemporary Angle of Haugesund Winner ‘The Emigrants’

Norwegian director Erik Poppe takes on Vilhelm Moberg’s acclaimed series of novels in “The Emigrants,” his new historical drama about a struggling Swedish family which emigrates to the U.S. in 1849, searching for a better future.  “It’s probably the most classic work of literature in the whole Scandinavia,” he told Variety, taking about the 2022 Haugesund Festival winner ahead of its national premiere at the 50th Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund.  Which is why, when approached to direct the film, he had only one reservation: He had to make it his own.  “SF Studios tried to develop it for years, with another director, but they...
MOVIES
Variety

TrustNordisk Boards New Department Q Film ‘Boundless’ by ‘Banshee’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has snapped up international sales rights to the new Danish crime thriller “Boundless,” based on fiction guru Jussi Adler-Olsen’s “Den Grænseløse,” his sixth novel in the Department Q series.   Danish helmer Ole Christian Madsen, credited for the HBO series “Banshee” (2013-16) and WWII drama “Flame & Citron” starring Mads Mikkelsen, has taken up the challenge of bringing Adler-Olsen’s suspenseful universe to the silver screens, working from a script by Jakob Weis (“The Interrogation”, “That Time of Year”). Christian Madsen will reunite with his “Banshee” actor Ulrich Thomsen (“Trom,” “Festen”). The latter reprises the role of detective Carl Mørck, which he...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Hits $500 Million at International Box Office

Moviegoers really love those tiny yellow henchmen. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” hit an important milestone over the weekend, crossing $500 million at the international box office. According to Universal, those ticket sales are in line with where the franchise’s previous films — including 2015’s “Minions” and 2017’s “Despicable Me 3” — were at the same point in their respective theatrical runs. Those two films each grossed over $700 million overseas and notched more than $1 billion globally — so “The Rise of Gru” has plenty of ground to make up. Right now, the latest installment in the popular family-friendly...
MOVIES
Variety

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg told Variety. “John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina, but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things.” The comedy follows Kevin Hart’s Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some personal time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg’s Huck for a weekend birthday...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix

From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman? While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward. The biggest hurdle is Lin’s production company, Rideback, which has ties to several other studios, including a first-look deal from January 2021 with Universal Pictures, and development on several features for Disney, including a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.” Were Lin to decamp to Warner Bros. Discovery to run...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘The Champion’ Could Bolster the Foreign Language Film Market Through AI

With more and more viewers tuning in to international television shows and movies on streaming,Israeli based company Adapt Entertainment has found a way for the programming to speak to everyone — literally. The company’s founder, Darryl Marks, says fans often complain about how poorly a show or film is dubbed. Adapt’s technology combines AI and visual effects to seamlessly convert movie dialogue into English and other languages. Most recently, the tech was used for the English transfer of Maciej Barczewski’s film “The Champion” — about a prizefighter who must win his matches to survive in Auschwitz — set for a U.S. release...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wagatha Christie’ Doc Confirmed as Disney+ Sets U.K. Original Slate With Coleen Rooney, Keanu Reeves, Anna Wintour, Spencer Matthews

The highly-anticipated “Wagatha Christie” documentary with Coleen Rooney is set to air on Disney+ the streamer confirmed today. Unveiling its scripted slate at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Disney+ also announced a slate of high-end original unscripted titles. In addition to “Wagatha Christie” (working title) the platform is set to premiere docs from Keanu Reeves about Formula 1 (which Variety first revealed in July), Asif Kapadia about London’s alternative capital Camden Town, Bear Grylls’ about Spencer Matthews’s missing brother, and Conde Nast with an inside look at Vogue featuring Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful. Sean Doyle, director of unscripted content, EMEA, for Disney+,...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Seeks to Throw Out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Copyright Lawsuit

Paramount filed a motion on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit that claims that “Top Gun: Maverick” infringes on the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that was the source material for the original film. Shosh and Yuval Yonay, the widow and son of writer Ehud Yonay, filed the suit in June, arguing that the studio made the sequel without first renewing the rights to the article. In the motion to dismiss, Paramount argued that it did not need to obtain the rights, because “Top Gun: Maverick” is a work of fiction that has almost nothing in common with the non-fiction article and...
MOVIES
