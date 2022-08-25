ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Inmate dies after being tased six times

By Caleb J. Fernández, Anne Simmons
 7 days ago
UPDATE 08/29/22:

Two separate agencies are conducting investigations into the in-custody death of 37-year-old Wade Welch.

Welch passed away on Tuesday, August 16, one day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on domestic violence charges.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT), a multi-agency investigations group representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona. Tucson Police Department is leading this criminal investigation as part of PRCIT.

An administrative investigation conducted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department Internal Affairs will examine the actions of its own personnel in this in-custody death.

PRCIT also released video of Wade's death in the detention facility. KGUN 9 has chosen to not share this video.

08/25/22 ORIGINAL STORY:

An inmate was reportedly tased to death after not cooperating with officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team confirms correction officers tried moving Wade Welch from one cell to another on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies say the 37-year-old originally booked on domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation charges stopped cooperating during the move.

Correction officers report tasing Welch twice, "with little effect." After trying to take the officer's taser away, they tased him two more times, which "again had little effect."

This led officers to apparently tase him a fifth time, which allowed them to put a spit hood on Welch and handcuff him.

While taking Welch to a lower level, correction officers say they tried to secure him in a "restraint chair," but he again refused to cooperate.

Finally, an officer tased him in the leg. That's when Welch became unresponsive.

Officers and responding firefighters confirm they tried to resuscitate him, but couldn't.

Welch was pronounced dead at the detention complex.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 11

Skippy Oh
7d ago

the dude clearly died of his own doing.... he had to be repeatedly tased to no effect to comply. the deputies tried..... autopsy will probably find drugs in his system

Melanie Vera
7d ago

TPD is out of control they do this way to frequently they should never result to killing some one unless they are in danger just because he was resisting does mean that , maybe he was having a medical issue because of being tased . They take their power to another level . Wether the guy was on drugs alcohol or what ever it is doesn't give them a right to kill this guy it's bad when you don't feel safe or protected from law enforcement you feel threatened and intimidated . They should not be killing the way they do as much as they do . I hope justice is served for Wade Welch . To the family my prayer are with you .

