Cowboys lose key left tackle ahead of season opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense takes the field in the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the path to quarterback Dak Prescott may be easier due to a devastating injury.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, "meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say."

The loss of Smith is huge, both literally and figuratively, for the Cowboys' offense. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could face enhanced pressure from his blind side with Smith out, forcing Dallas to adjust blocking schemes.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed the fewest quarterback sacks of any team in the league (33). Conversely, the Buccaneers, who Dallas faces first, racked up 47 sacks, tied for fifth in the league.

Tampa Bay opens the season in Dallas on Sunday, September 11, at 8:20 p.m.