ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What has Trump been doing since FBI searched his home?

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qkz4X_0hV7ItDq00

Over two weeks after the FBI searched Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the former president has remained unflinching as he attended political events and squeezed in some time for golf as well, according to a new report.

The FBI search at his Florida residence could potentially be a politically embarrassing moment for the former president, but life has gone on as usual, reported Politico magazine on Thursday.

Mr Trump has stationed himself at his Bedminster office and held meetings with his aides and lawyers. At the same New Jersey property, he has played golf too.

The former president has also marked his attendance at politically relevant events for GOP allies, including a political fundraiser for Jeff Van Drew, the congressman and Republican leader from New Jersey and Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan’s secretary of state.

Those who have seen him, like GOP members, aides and media personalities, said the former president is frustrated but “cheerful”, stated the Politico report .

This comes at a time investigators continue to probe 2020 election interference in Georgia. Former New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani called Mr Trump a target of a criminal probe earlier this month.

The unprecedented FBI search has also not deterred Mr Trump in gloating with his club guests the defeat of his Republican nemesis Liz Cheney in the Wyoming primary race.

Mr Trump has reportedly cheered people up with pep talk at his club’s caddie-member golf tournament, called up trusted friends and members of Congress and recorded a video message memorialising former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in a video message for bereaved guests at the Unification Church in South Korea, which has bankrolled American conservatives.

Akin to angry tweets during his presidency and the 2020 presidential elections, Mr Trump has also carried forward with his thoughts in the form of furious “truths” on his social media platform Truth Social in the last fortnight.

A steady flow of political campaigning has also continued on his “Save America” website with potshots at the FBI for what he called the “break-in at Mar-a-Lago”.

“They demanded that the security cameras be turned off, a request we rightfully denied. They prevented my attorneys from observing what was being taken in the raid, saying ‘absolutely not’,” read one of the statements issued by Mr Trump.

He added that the FBI agents took documents “covered by attorney-client and executive privilege, which is not allowed”.

“They took my passports. They even brought a ‘safe cracker’ and successfully broke into my personal safe, which revealed…nothing!” Mr Trump said.

He also chimed in a “truth” for his son-in-law Jared Kushner for the release of his book about his time at the Trump administration.

“I am extremely proud of everything we accomplished in the White House—energy independence, the largest tax and regulation cuts in history, rebuilding our military, taking proper care of our Vets, Space Force, no inflation, and so much more,” the former president said.

He has dined on the patio of his New Jersey estate in Bedminster and tried to expand his legal team but in vain.

One thing the report pointed out was peculiar for Mr Trump was his staying away from the limelight since the search even as other family members and close allies have interacted with the media.

Mr Trump will make his next public appearance only in September at a Save America rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Soon after the FBI search, Mr Trump plead the fifth after he was called to testify on an investigation against his business dealings being undertaken by New York attorney general Laetitia James.

Over “100 documents with classification markings, comprising more than 700 pages” with information at “the highest levels of classification, including Special Access Program (SAP) materials” were recovered during the FBI search, according to US Acting Archivist Debra Wall.

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The List

New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Gop#Republican
The List

Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
POTUS
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy