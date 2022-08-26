ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Isle of Man to freeze electricity prices until next year

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoHwK_0hV7IqZf00

The Isle of Man is set to freeze energy prices until March to shield residents and businesses from crippling bills this winter.

The island’s independent government will cap electricity bills as part of a “comprehensive package” expected to cost up to £26m.

It means residents there are likely to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the British Isles.

By contrast, for households across the UK, experts have warned that the latest energy price cap rise will plunge people into poverty and debt.

British consumers will find out on Friday what the latest cap will be, with analysts expecting average annual bills to increase to at least £3,500 from October, then to £4,650 from January.

A 54 per cent rise in April had already added around £693 a year to the average bill, which now stands at £1,971 – itself a record.

The 85,000 citizens of the Isle of Man had been preparing for a 70 per cent rise in tariffs, taking average household bills to around £1,236 a year.

But under a deal struck between the government of the crown dependency and electricity provider Manx Utilities, increases in energy costs will instead be added to customers’ bills over 20 years, but funded by a government loan.

UK armed forces minister James Heappey has played down the idea of a similar freeze by the UK government.

Alex Allinson, the Isle of Man’s treasury minister, said: “The aim here is to flatten the curve on the cost-of-living increases and give households a degree of certainty and time to adjust to what may be a longer-term set of challenges.

“Providing a loan with a 20-year repayment means that the costs of record electricity prices expected this winter can be factored into bills over a much longer period, cushioning consumers from what would be, for many, crippling price rises.

“It is a considerable sum which will help people and businesses to meet rising costs and means this money can circulate in our economy, boosting both consumer and business confidence.”

Other measures announced include capping bus fares at £2 for at least three months and improving home energy efficiency.

Labour has called for an energy bill freeze in the UK.

Rishi Sunak, before he quit as chancellor, announced a package of support worth £15bn to help the UK through the crisis.

It includes a one-off payment of £650 for 8 million families on benefits, £150 council tax rebates for homes in bands A to D and a £400 discount on bills.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Prices#Energy Efficiency#Business Industry#Linus Business#British#Manx Utilities#The Isle Of Man
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy