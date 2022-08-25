Top 11 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 26-28

Feast of Lanterns — Festival

The historic Feast of Lanterns returns to the near east side on Saturday!

The free, family-friendly festival highlights all local neighborhood organizations and features over 60 artisans and vendors. There will be live music by six bands, food trucks, and a beer garden. And, of course, be ready for the enchanting lighting of the lanterns!

From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Feast of Lanterns will take over Nowland Avenue from Tecumseh Street to Commerce Avenue. Nowland Avenue will be closed from Windsor Street to Tecumseh Street from Noon to Midnight on the day of the event. According to event organizers, free parking will be available at Teacher’s Treasures or the Circle City Industrial Complex.

Larry Fuller Trio's tribute to Ray Brown — Music

The Larry Fuller Trio performs a set in honor of the legendary bass player Ray Brown at The Jazz Kitchen on Friday.

This is an especially meaningful tribute, according to the band, because a former member of the Ray Brown Trio, George Fludas, and Hassan Shakur, a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra and a protege of Brown's, will be playing alongside the Larry Fuller Trio.

"Brown is widely considered the greatest jazz bassist of all time with a 60+ year career – from his early beginnings with Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie to Jazz at the Philharmonic and the Oscar Peterson Trio," a press release for the event stated of Brown.

The Larry Fuller Trio performs at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30 .

IndyFringe Festival — Theatre

Photo Provided: Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC The "Jewel Box Revue" debuts at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival in 2022.

The IndyFringe Theatre Festival is rolling into its second weekend!

There is still plenty of time to catch some of the nearly 300 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists. There will be magic, dance, stand-up comedy, drama, and music.

The shows will all be on Mass Ave at The IndyFringe Theatre, The District Theatre, and The Athenaeum. Here is a complete list of shows .

All patrons of any indoor performance will be required to wear a mask.

Taste the Difference — Food

The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival and Sister Cities Fest by the International Marketplace takes place on Saturday.

Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to try authentic food from all over the world from more than 25 restaurants that provide samples. There will also be cultural performances and exhibits.

Taste the Difference will be at the International Marketplace's Global Village Welcome Center on Lafayette Road from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $10 for seniors and children.

Hoosier Art Salon — Art

Photo provided by Indiana State Museum 2021 Best of Show winner "Grasp" by Stephanie Spay

The 98th annual Hoosier Art Salon is back for its weeks-long exhibition of nearly 130 artists across Indiana.

On Saturday, the Indiana State Museum kicks off the Hoosier Art Salon with 155 artworks in eight categories: figure, still life, three-dimensional work, watercolor, portrait, landscape, original work, and print on paper.

Seven Best of Show winners have artwork in the Salon, and 22 artists are featured for the first time.

“You might think you have seen it all after 98 years of the Hoosier Salon annual exhibition, but that is not true,” Michael Quinn, the Hoosier Art Salon board president, stated in a release to WRTV. “Indiana artists continue to amaze us with new ways to really see and appreciate nature, objects, people and experiences. It is the perfect opportunity to discover new artists and experience a wide array of Indiana artists’ works in one place.”

The Salon will be on display at the State Museum through October 23.

That Peace Open Mic — Spoken Word

The 7th Anniversary show of That Peace Open Mic is on Friday, starting at 8 p.m. The open mic is hosted at the 10 East Arts HUB, where doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door the night of the show.

Pure-Trition & Friends Health Fair — Health

On Sunday, Pure-Trition is hosting its health and wellness fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pure-Trition & Friends Health fair starts with a free, family-friendly yoga session. Several health-related businesses will be set up at the fair, where there will also be a bounce house for kids and face painting.

The fair is free and located at 1957 N. College Ave.

Museum By Moonlight — 21+

Museum by Moonlight

WRTV journalist Ray Steele spoke with the Children's Museum of Indianapolis about its upcoming Museum by Moonlight event that is back for the seventh time this weekend.

The event gives grownups a chance to explore the entire museum, but it also lets them enjoy food specials from 16 central Indiana restaurants and both adult and non-adult drinks.

There is also an improv performance from the ComedySportz Indianapolis team and the silent disco returns, where you must have headphones on to hear the jams spun by DJ Big Baby and DJ Fate.

Tickets are going fast — the event typically sells out, so click here if you'd like to find out more .

POOCHELLA — Dogs

The very first POOCHELLA festival is taking place at the White River State Park on Saturday, where there will be live music, activities, food, cocktails, and, of course, a dog walk.

The event is a fundraiser for canine cancer awareness and financial assistance. Fur The Brand, the nonprofit behind the event, wrote that its mission is "to change the narrative on canine cancer and believe(s) that no owner should have to make the difficult decision to put a pet down or neglect medical needs because of the costs involved."

POOCHELLA is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $25 for general admission, $15 for children, and $125 for VIP tickets.

IU Health Momentum Indy — Cycling

The Circle City will be full of Cyclists on Saturday on Sunday! There are six events this weekend for the bicycle festival, such as the Mini Major Taylor Ride and the Riley Children's Health Kids Zone.

Visit momentumindy.org to learn more about how you can take part in a ride or watch a race.

Blues & BBQ Fest — Festival

'Friends of 38th Street' advocating for neighborhood through community celebrations, push for traffic safety

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, the Friends of 38th Street's Blues & BBQ on 38th event will be at the old Chase bank at the corner of 38th Street and Washington Boulevard, located at 215 E. 38th St.

Three blues bands will play live music, including the Governor Davis Band, TD Boogie, and Rebekah Meldrum Band. In addition, there will be food by Hank's Smoked Brisket, Pa & Ma's Backyard BBQ, and Sweet Potato Catering. There will also be drink and dessert vendors at the event as well.

You can learn more about the free event at friendsof38th.org .

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.