Unvaccinated Tennis Champ Novak Djokovic Won’t Play U.S. Open Due To Travel Restrictions

Tennis champ Novak Djokovic won’t play at the upcoming U.S. Open after refusing to comply with United States restrictions requiring Covid vaccinations for foreign travelers.

Djokovic, who has steadfastly refused to get vaxxed, announced the news on Twitter today. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The Open begins on Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, NY.and runs through Sept. 11. This year’s draw for the tournament is happening today.

According to reports, Djokovic has had Covid at least twice, but maintains that vaccination should not be mandated.

In a statement to press, U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said, “Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S.citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open.”