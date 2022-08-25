ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' WR DeVonta Smith admits to having a Wawa addiction

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5fUs_0hV7HzTz00

DeVonta Smith trained in Florida this offseason but still spent plenty of time in the Philadelphia area, even getting an addiction to hoagies and subs.

After Thursday’s practice in Miami concluded, Smith talked about bulking up and admitted to being addicted to Wawa’s honey turkey hoagie.

The added weight and muscle should enhance an already superior route runner, making Smith more difficult for opposing cornerbacks to handle.

Comments / 13

David Gibson
1d ago

noone cares about these people ...they only care how they play the game...we have no personal ties to these people...somehow cares what he eats...anyone wants to know I have an addiction to bar food

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Nfl
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy