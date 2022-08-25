ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Wisconsin State
Fond Du Lac, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart

Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase

Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme

CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
HILBERT, WI
WNCY

The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say

DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
DEFOREST, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area. A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages. No one was hurt. It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

14-year-old girl missing, considered endangered

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old girl from Waukesha County is missing and considered endangered. Police from the village of Mukwonago issued a statewide alert to look for Zara Sindler. She hasn’t been seen since Monday, August 22, and hasn’t been in contact with family or friends, which police say is rare for her.
MUKWONAGO, WI

