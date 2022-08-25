Read full article on original website
Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning
GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon. The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said. “They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett. The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following an early morning pursuit. It occurred between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies were pursuing a driver in a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata. The driver was traveling westbound, in the eastbound lanes, on...
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
Teenager dies after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of East 4000 North and North 3500 East, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County. An 18-year-old male, of Twin...
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident east of Twin Falls. Now his family is using their heartbreak to help others avoid the same. Saturday night, friends and family of Kirtley gathered at the Snake River...
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
Jerome boys soccer falls to 1-3 after home loss to Pocatello
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL SCORES, BOYS SOCCER: Pocatello 3, Jerome 1. Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser1. Columbia 0, Wood River 4. FINAL SCORES, GIRLS SOCCER: Sun Valley Community School 3, Weiser 0. Jerome 0, Pocatello 9. Wood River 3, Columbia 2. If you have more scores...
Moe, Margaret G.
RUPERT—Margaret Gutierez Moe, age 90, of Rupert, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 27, 1931, to Isabel Udave and Joe Gutierez. She was one of six children. Margaret graduated from Declo High...
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
Schedule of Events For the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair for 2022 will take place between August 31st and September 5th. Events include the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo, the epic Ponies, Pistol, and Pistons show, live music, and free shows and activities through the fairgrounds. Events at the Twin Falls County Fair. The Twin Falls...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Fit and Well Idaho: Applications open for community health improvement grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Applications are now being accepted for community health improvement fund grants. Community health improvement fund grants are one way that St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is able to support different community health needs in the community. Non-profits, schools, and other community based...
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
Gridiron Grind: Camas County is ready to prove last year was no fluke
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After pulling a massive upset in the first round of the 1A Division 2 playoffs over North Gem last year, the Camas County Mushers are ready for more this football season. “We’re going for ‘Year of the Musher’, take two,″ said running back Troy Smith....
Twin Falls opens volleyball title defense with sweep; prep sports scores
Gridiron Grind: Camas County is ready to prove last year was no fluke. Camas County will host Rockland Friday. Gridiron Grind: Raft River wants to get back to the state title game for the third straight year. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT. The Raft River Trojans have...
