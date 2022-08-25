Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Bat Fest back and wackier than ever
Hundreds of people gathered for live music, food, bat education and to watch the mass exodus of bats from the bridge.
The 20 People You Always Meet at ACL Fest
Every October, Austin City Limits Music Festival brings together 450,000 people from all over the country for two magical weekends in a row. These music fans flock to Zilker Park mainly to dress up, take selfies, do drugs, and scream. Yet beyond the opportunity to see more than 130 bands in one setting, half the fun of this annual tradition is in gawking at the other attendees. That’s especially true of this pack of colorful characters, who you’re bound to run into this ACL.
10 Must-Do Activities For Your First Time In Austin
Austin is a thriving urban jungle rich in history. It’s a place of adventure, thanks to its vibrant culture and colorful lifestyle. From Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex to being the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin offers nothing but the best. There are many points of...
Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday
UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Bulls, bats and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a bull riding competition to a bat festival, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some...
Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin
Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
Pabern's Kitchen food truck now open in downtown Kyle
The Pabern's Kitchen food truck is now open at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new food truck called Pabern's Kitchen opened at the end of July at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. The truck specializes in Filipino food, such as pork lumpia, chicken pancit, adobo,...
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
Love in the hill country
The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity
AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed. But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families. They celebrated the new homes...
Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee
AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
Photo Gallery: National Dog Day!
National Dog Day is celebrated on Aug. 26 each year to urge the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued every year. It was founded by Colleen Paige in 2004, on the day she adopted her first dog.
A few showers Monday, but wetter by mid-week
Rain chances look to continue through at least part of Labor Day weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall
C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
'Everything is Free of Charge' at Lazy U Ranch
Unraveling with the gospel of those touched by its power, a ranch hidden amidst the rolling pastures of Seguin in southern Texas has become a sanctuary for veterans. Though few outside of the local veterans’ community in and around San Antonio have heard of it, Lazy U Ranch has become a safe haven for legions of active-duty troops, chaplains and wounded warriors over the years.
Rain chances into Labor Day weekend: When & how much
Our most widespread rain appears to develop Tuesday into Wednesday where rainfall coverage rises to 60-70 percent.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
