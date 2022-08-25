Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery
An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Shock twist in murder of mom, 25, found dead on trailhead with mystery still surrounding her death, family says
THERE has been a shocking twist in the brutal murder of a mom whose lifeless body was found on a trailhead - but mystery still surrounds her horrific killing, her family say. Three people have been arrested after police believe they had some involvement in the death of Alexis “Lexi” Baca, 25.
Kids cower as shooter opens fire in Six Flags Great America parking lot leaving three with gunshot wounds: Thug fires from a car before speeding off
Groups of children were forced to cower in fear after a shooter opened fire at a Six Flags amusement park in Illinois Sunday, wounding three. Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan
A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Huge update after remains found in pond tied to missing man whose burning truck was discovered a day after disappearance
NEW discoveries have been made in the case of a missing man whose burnt truck was discovered a day after he disappeared in 2016. Police believe human remains found on Tuesday may be related to the disappearance of Simon Powell. Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burnt...
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Wendy’s worker charged with murder after customer, 67, is punched and dies
A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been charged with murder after he sucker-punched a 67-year-old customer, a blow that knocked the man to the ground and resulted in his death days later, police said. The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, of Prescott, had been working the service counter July 26...
Smooth criminal! Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending he's chatting to a friend
This is the moment a shooting suspect pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape from pursuing cops after he leapt from a moving getaway car in Argentina. After a chase through a residential neighbourhood, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.
Man Charged in Case of Missing Woman's Skull Found on Stick in Public Park
Inside the suspect's house, police allegedly discovered "satanic" drawings as well as coordinates that led to the public park in Iowa.
People
Man Motivated by 'Jealousy' Storms Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Murders Ex, Other Man Before Killing Himself
A 59-year-old Florida man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend along with a man she'd just started seeing before turning the gun on himself. According to Edgewater Police, Quinton Hunter walked into the building where Bridging the Gap, a faith-based non-profit organization, is headquartered on Monday evening at about 7 p.m. Inside...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas was locked down and one person was found dead in a hotel room shooting: police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that one person was found dead in a hotel room.
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
Comments / 0