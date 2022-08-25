ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels Place Jared Walsh On 10-Day Injured List, Select Mike Ford, Designate Phil Gosselin

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zekhB_0hV7FxDT00
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game with the Rays, including the news that Jared Walsh has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Infielder Phil Gosselin was also designated for assignment. Filling the two roster spots are catcher Matt Thaiss (called up from Triple-A), and first baseman Mike Ford, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is a condition much more commonly seen in pitchers, making Walsh something of an outlier as a position player. While Walsh drew some attention as a two-way player early in his career and during his time in the Angels farm system, he has only 26 2/3 professional innings pitched, and none since 2019. Most pitchers who undergo surgery to correct TOS aren’t the same performance-wise after returning to the mound, but it remains to see if Walsh will indeed need surgery, or how such a procedure could impact his future production given that he isn’t pitching.

Even if Walsh opts for treatment without going under the knife, it would seem like the remainder of his 2022 season could be in jeopardy. With the Angels out of contention, they would seemingly not have any reason to rush Walsh back into action.

Walsh hit .280/.338/.531 over 693 PA with the Angels in 2020-21, earning a seventh-place finish in 2020’s Rookie of the Year balloting and a slot on the 2021 AL All-Star team. However, 2022 has been much more of a struggle, as the 29-year-old has contributed only 15 home runs and a .215/.269/.374 slash line. Despite some decent defense at first base, this poor offensive production has resulted in an overall sub-replacement level performance for Walsh, who has -0.5 fWAR and -0.6 bWAR.

Even in 2020-21, Walsh has below-average walk and strikeout rates, but those numbers have sunk further downward in 2022 — Walsh’s 30.4% strikeout rate puts him in only the sixth percentile of batters. He is also hitting with far less power, with an Isolated Power metric of only .158 (down from .354 in 2020 and .232 in 2021). This decline has robbed the Angels of a key bat in their lineup, as Los Angeles has gotten very little from any players besides Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward, and the emerging Luis Rengifo.

Gosselin had enough MLB service time that he can reject an outright assignment to Triple-A, assuming that he clears waivers and the Angels don’t release him. The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from the Braves in mid-July, and the veteran utilityman ended up playing 22 games with Anaheim, mostly as a third baseman. Unfortunately, Gosselin provided very little offense, with only a .269 OPS over 51 plate appearances.

Gosselin has only sporadically delivered at the plate over his 10 Major League seasons, with a career .254/.305/.349 slash line over 1199 PA. The 33-year-old has suited up for seven different big league teams, and this is his second stint with the Angels, after playing 104 games with the Halos in 2021.

Ford is in today’s starting lineup as the cleanup hitter, putting Ford on pace to see action for a fourth different Major League team this season. The first baseman has appeared in 22 games combined with the Giants, Mariners, and Braves, with San Francisco and Seattle ping-ponging him back and forth between their rosters a few times earlier in the season and Atlanta releasing Ford earlier this month. He signed a new minor league contract with Los Angeles in mid-August, and might now in line for some consistent playing time if Walsh does miss most or all of the remainder of the season.

In 2019, Ford burst onto the scene with 12 home runs and a .909 OPS over 163 PA as a rookie with the Yankees. Since that initial breakout, however, he has scuffled to a .138/.267/.253 slash line in 206 PA since the start of the 2020 season, and the Yankees dealt him to the Rays in June 2021. Ford also ended up heading to the Nationals on a waiver claim later in the 2021 season, making it quite a whirlwind of organizational change for the Princeton product in just 14 months’ time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate LHP Austin Davis for assignment

The Red Sox are going to designate left-hander Austin Davis for assignment before Monday’s game against the Twins, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic. Davis, 29, spent time with the Phillies and Pirates before coming over to the Red Sox last year in a deadline deal that sent Michael Chavis to Pittsburgh. After that trade, Davis pitched adequately, registering a 4.86 ERA in 16 2/3 innings, along with a 22.7% strikeout rate, 9.3% walk rate and 47.1% ground ball rate.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate Eduardo Escobar, designate Yolmer Sanchez

The Mets announced a quartet of roster moves, including the activation of Eduardo Escobar from the 10-day injured list. Left-hander David Peterson was also called up from Triple-A to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, while righty Connor Grey was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and infielder Yolmer Sanchez was designated for assignment.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Rich Hill considering playing a half-season in 2023, with eyes on joining a contender

Rich Hill is currently amid his 18th big league season, with the long-tenured southpaw set to reach his 43rd birthday before next Opening Day. Among active players, only Albert Pujols — who has already announced 2022 as his final season — is older than the Red Sox hurler. Hill, however, tells Rob Bradford of WEEI he feels physically able to continue his playing career beyond this year. He nevertheless also expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife and son, pointing to the amount of time players spend away from their families over the course of a 162-game schedule.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Dave Roberts says RHP Craig Kimbrel will no longer only pitch in save situations

The Dodgers used Craig Kimbrel for the last inning of today’s 10-3 win over the Marlins, and the reliever delivered a perfect frame to mop things up. While not a save situation for Kimbrel, manager Dave Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and other reporters that Kimbrel and the team have agreed to base the right-hander’s workload going forward not on save chances, but rather on just getting regular outings. This wouldn’t preclude Kimbrel from being used in save opportunities, of course, and Roberts said he could still choose to use Kimbrel in consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves designate Ryan Goins for assignment

The Braves announced Monday morning that infielder Ryan Goins has been designated for assignment. His removal from the roster clears a path for infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza, who has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Goins, 34, had his contract selected to the Major League roster last week and was...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Select Gerardo Reyes, Ryan Aguilar

The Angels announced a host of roster moves before tonight’s series in Toronto. Relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera and outfielder Taylor Ward were all placed on the restricted list. That’s standard procedure for players who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are thus prohibited from traveling into Canada. In order to replace them on the roster, the Halos recalled righty José Marte and selected the contracts of reliever Gerardo Reyes and outfielder Ryan Aguilar. All three players have been designated as “substitutes,” meaning they can later be taken off the roster and returned to the minor leagues without passing through waivers.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Matt Thaiss
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins To Select Aaron Sanchez

The Twins are planning to promote righty Aaron Sanchez to start tomorrow evening’s game against the Astros, tweets Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Minnesota will need to formally select Sanchez’s contract tomorrow. The 40-man roster is currently full, although the Twins could easily create a vacancy by transferring Alex Kirilloff to the 60-day injured list after the revelation the outfielder will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Park adds that left-hander Devin Smeltzer will be optioned to free an active roster spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Outright Brett Phillips

9:52am: Phillips has accepted his outright assignment, MLBTR has confirmed. He’ll remain with the organization in Triple-A. 8:30am: Outfielder Brett Phillips went unclaimed on outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles announced late last night. Phillips was designated for assignment last week when Baltimore called outfield prospect Kyle Stowers up to the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Thoracic#Tos
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Sign Billy Hamilton To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, according to multiple reporters (including The Athletic’s Dan Hayes). Hamilton elected to become a free agent earlier this month, rejecting an outright assignment to the Marlins’ Triple-A team. Minnesota becomes the 11th different big league...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers release RHP Wily Peralta

The Tigers announced that right-hander Wily Peralta has cleared waivers and been granted his release. He had been designated for assignment last week. Peralta, 33, had a very nice season for the Tigers in 2021, registering a 3.07 ERA over 93 2/3 innings. There were reasons to suspect that it wasn’t totally sustainable, however, especially given his 14.4 percent strikeout rate, which was well below average. A .259 batting average on balls in play probably played a factor as well. As such, despite that strong ERA, Peralta had to settle for re-signing with the Tigers on a minor league deal for 2022.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Claim Rob Zastryzny From Mets

The Angels have claimed Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Mets, and the left-hander has been optioned to Triple-A. New York designated Zastryzny for assignment earlier this week. The Mets signed Zastryzny to a minors contract in May, and he made a single appearance for the Mets (tossing one inning...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox lefty James Paxton out rest of season with lat tear

Red Sox left-hander James Paxton has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 tear in his left lat muscle and will be shut down for the season, manager Alex Cora informed reporters (including Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe). It’ll go down as a completely lost season for the left-hander, who hasn’t pitched in a big league game since April 2021.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Sign Ken Giles To Minor League Deal

The Giants have signed righty Ken Giles to a minor league deal, tweets Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. He is expected to pitch for one of their teams in the Arizona Complex League tonight. Giles, 31, has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball at times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks Claim Reyes Moronta, Designate Jake Hager

The D-Backs announced they’ve claimed reliever Reyes Moronta off waivers from the Dodgers. Infielder Jake Hager has been designated for assignment in a corresponding 40-man roster transaction. Moronta’s stay in the NL West continues. The big right-hander’s most productive seasons came as a member of the Giants, the organization...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper aiming to begin minor league rehab on Tuesday or Wednesday

As the Phillies continue to vie for a wild card berth, their biggest possible reinforcement is taking a step closer to a return, as Bryce Harper is slated to begin a Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday or Wednesday. Harper underwent surgery to repair a fractured left thumb in late June, and told reporters (including MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki) that his thumb has now regained full strength and is at roughly “85-90%” in terms of mobility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy