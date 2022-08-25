Read full article on original website
Police : Motorcyclist suffers severe head trauma, in critical condition after falling from Highway 73 in Groves
GROVES, Texas — A part of Highway 73 in Groves was previously shutdown after an incident left a motorcyclist in critical condition. The incident happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The driver of a motorcycle lost control while going down Highway 73 westbound at 39th Street, Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice told 12News.
1 Orange County Constable And 1 Other Injured After Motor Vehicle Crash (Orange County, TX)
Official reports state that Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer to provide assistance on Friday around 12:10 PM at Main Street in Vidor. In response to this, Constable Matt Ortego proceeded to move [..]
Saturday morning fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Orange. It happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022 morning. The Orange Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue around 9:15 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a structure fire.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
kogt.com
Power Out After Accident
Entergy says due to extensive damage, crews will continue to make long-term repairs to the substation. Customers may experience interruptions over the next few days, but they will work to minimize disruptions. Approximately 800 customers have lost power. Residents in the Cove and nearby were still without power early Friday...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
Victim of late Saturday night Port Arthur shooting in stable condition, police looking for suspect
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a late Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 900 block of W. 13th Street around 10:40 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Following the shooting,...
kjas.com
Fire destroys travel trailer near Bevilport
The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 101 just off of Farm to Market Road 2799, not far from Bevilport on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a small camp trailer was on fire. However, the firemen arrived to find the trailer burned to the ground and small flames spreading through the woods.
kogt.com
Accident on 16th Street
Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
Lake Charles American Press
4 believed to have drowned in Sabine
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
KLTV
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 17-23
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests & responses Aug. 17-23 26-year-old Colton Abshire arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main. 20-year-old Jason Mccauley arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main. 20-year-old Michael White arrested for warrants other agency, criminal trespass...
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
kjas.com
JP rules Gib Lewis Prison death as homicide instead of suicide
A Tyler County Justice of the Peace has ruled an early August death of a prison inmate in the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville as a homicide, rather than a suicide as was initially reported by the prison. According to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore, 42-year-old Justin...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
kjas.com
Michael Edward Grigsby
Michael Edward Grigsby age 65 of Jasper, Texas passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Jasper, Texas. A visitation for Mr. Grigsby will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Robinson Community.
