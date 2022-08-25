ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Texas Accidents
Texas Crime & Safety
Kirbyville, TX
kogt.com

Power Out After Accident

Entergy says due to extensive damage, crews will continue to make long-term repairs to the substation. Customers may experience interruptions over the next few days, but they will work to minimize disruptions. Approximately 800 customers have lost power. Residents in the Cove and nearby were still without power early Friday...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Fire destroys travel trailer near Bevilport

The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 101 just off of Farm to Market Road 2799, not far from Bevilport on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a small camp trailer was on fire. However, the firemen arrived to find the trailer burned to the ground and small flames spreading through the woods.
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Accident on 16th Street

Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
ORANGE, TX
4 believed to have drowned in Sabine

4 believed to have drowned in Sabine

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
WAFB

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KLTV

Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
WOODVILLE, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 17-23

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests & responses Aug. 17-23 26-year-old Colton Abshire arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main. 20-year-old Jason Mccauley arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main. 20-year-old Michael White arrested for warrants other agency, criminal trespass...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

JP rules Gib Lewis Prison death as homicide instead of suicide

A Tyler County Justice of the Peace has ruled an early August death of a prison inmate in the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville as a homicide, rather than a suicide as was initially reported by the prison. According to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore, 42-year-old Justin...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Michael Edward Grigsby

Michael Edward Grigsby age 65 of Jasper, Texas passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Jasper, Texas. A visitation for Mr. Grigsby will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Robinson Community.
JASPER, TX

