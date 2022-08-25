Read full article on original website
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. How good was Hawaii? In six games, all victories, the closest margin was four runs. Hawaii outscored opponents 60-5.
