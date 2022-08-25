ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Gardens opens enrollment for After-School in the Garden program

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — With school back in session, Summit Community Gardens announced Wednesday that enrollment is now open for their fall After-School in the Garden program. Designed for elementary-aged children, first through fifth grade, the program teaches the basics, from maintaining a garden to preparing a garden bed for planting. The program runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from September 7 through October 31.

Each child will learn about healthy soils, water, and nitrogen cycles, among other topics, through engaging lessons designed to allow creativity and learning. The Monday and Wednesday program runs from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., while the Friday program takes place from 1 – 3 p.m.The program is limited to 18 participants.

The Fall After School in the Garden program costs $175 for one day a week or $420 for all 21 days. Those interested in scholarship availability and opportunities to sponsor a child should contact Erica Snyder .


