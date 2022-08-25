Read full article on original website
Cancel It Joe! Older Americans Are Standing Up And Saying No To Student Loan Payments With New Initiative
With ever-increasing and looming student debt payments, the Debt Collective is taking action on behalf of the fastest growing demographic of student loan debtors with the Fifty Over Fifty initiative. The Debt Collective launched a new campaign today: “Fifty Over Fifty.” The group’s latest crusade is “a coordinated student debt...
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says
The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm. According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June. The president...
Americans may soon have to pay for COVID vaccines themselves rather than getting them for free
The U.S. government is planning to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and shift the bill onto the health care industry and eventually the consumer—possibly making it one of the first countries to end the practice of giving out coronavirus vaccines for free. The Department of Health and...
‘It sucks and is evil’: Twitter’s reaction to Biden wiping out some student debt shows that $20,000 won’t please everyone
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness
Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
