alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Dies after Being Struck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Police say at about 12:15PM Saturday, they were called to Interstate 85 southbound between Taylor Road and Bell Road to an accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died. Police have released no other...
WSFA
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
alabamanews.net
Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
msn.com
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Charge Second Suspect in Zelda Road Killing
Montgomery police have charged a second Prattville man in a fatal shooting that happened on Zelda Road. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III is charged with murder. Last week, 39-year-old Jimothy Ford of Prattville was also charged with murder in the investigation. They are charged in the shooting death of...
WSFA
msn.com
Police make new arrest in Miller Street shooting from fall 2021
This story from October 2021 was updated Aug. 26, 2022, with new information from the Montgomery Police Department. Police have dropped charges against a man who was arrested last fall in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36. Miles May was initially charged with Taylor’s death,...
Second suspect jailed on murder charges in Montgomery shooting
A second suspect has been jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Montgomery man earlier this month, police said Thursday. John Holton III, 34, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on murder charges and put in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kent Road. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street. • Harassment was reported on Quail Run Drive. • Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229. • A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road. • A juvenile complaint was...
Police officer arrests Alabama pastor while he’s watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
unionspringsherald.com
Fatal shooting on Bernard Street
The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police investigating felony theft
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Two charged in weekend homicide
Montgomery police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide over the weekend. 16-year-old Kendarius Streeter and 20-year-old Ja’Kaleb Spell, both of Montgomery, were charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday. Police say on Sunday, at about 1:20 a.m., they were called to the 400...
Couple fighting over food delivery may have led to deadly Lee County shooting
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Wetumpka Herald
Suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card now in custody
The Prattville Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card after Gregory Waites was taken into custody last week. The Prattville Police Department was investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card and was seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released photos of the then unknown suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card Monday, Aug. 15.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
