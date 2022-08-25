The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO