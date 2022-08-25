Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
msn.com
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
wdrb.com
South Korean company plans $50 million plant in Elizabethtown, creating 93 'high-wage' jobs
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Oldham County volunteer firefighters turn pandemic hobby into brewing company
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County volunteer firefighters joined together to start Oldham Brewing Company. Oldham Brewing Company is located in the lower level of Glen Oaks Country Club. Jon Fee, head brewer, said it all started as a hobby during COVID. "When COVID hit I started brewing four...
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
WLKY.com
Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
wdrb.com
ECTC kicks off training program to prepare students for growing number of manufacturing jobs
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will get hands-on job training experience as part of new initiative to address the shortage of qualified applicants in the state's manufacturing sector. Gearing Up for Manufacturing — announced Friday on ECTC's campus — will use a $178,000 grant...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
Louisville residents could soon see slight reduction in property tax rate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents could soon see a slight change to their property tax rates. A new property tax ordinance, filed on Monday with Metro Council, would decrease Jefferson County's property tax rate from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents. According to a press...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
UofL officially opens Kentucky's first-ever heart hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital. UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday. The hospital is 15 stories and...
kentuckytoday.com
'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
