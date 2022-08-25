Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Brewers remove Freddy Peralta after six no-hit innings, immediately lose lead and eventually the game
Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was having very little trouble with the Cubs' lineup. So little trouble, in fact, that he had a no-hitter going through six innings. The only baserunner he allowed had reached via walk and, thanks to a caught stealing the same inning, Peralta had only faced the minimum of 18 hitters in his six innings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list
Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday
Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again
Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Angels' Taylor Ward: Unavailable in Toronto
Ward (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday. Ward is apparently unvaccinated, so he's unable to travel to Canada for the three-game series in Toronto this weekend. The 28-year-old should rejoin the active roster ahead of Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Ryan Aguilar was promoted in a corresponding move and could see some playing time in right field with Ward out.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
